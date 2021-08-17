EY Announces Yossi Levi of Gettacar as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Yossi Levi, Founder and CEO of Gettacar was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award winner. The program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans.

Gettacar is a digital first platform that enables customers a choice to buy, trade and finance used cars 100% online or in person. Founder and CEO, Yossi Levi built the online retailer after years of working in the car sales and financing community. He created Gettacar with the mission of creating the best car buying and ownership experience by removing the typical customer pain points.

In 2020, Gettacar achieved a 186% year over year sales growth and expects continued growth in 2021. Gettacar’s success has been fueled by the exceptional customer service it provides with upfront pricing, real-time financing options, home delivery, and an industry leading Gettacar Guarantee which provides 365 days of protection coverage and maintenance.

“I am absolutely honored to be recognized among the Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 Greater Philadelphia winners for building a successful business, and making an impact on our local community,” said Yossi Levi, Founder and CEO, Gettacar. ”Our ability to humanize the car buying experience would not be possible without Gettacar’s dedicated employees and their truly supportive families who day in and day out push us to be better leaders and better teammates.”

Levi was selected by a panel of independent judges. The award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on July 27, 2021, which is available to replay.

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Levi has become a lifetime member of an esteemed multi-industry community of alumni winners from around the world – all supported by vast EY resources. He is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 National Awards. National award winners will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Gettacar

Gettacar was founded in 2018 by Yossi Levi after recognizing an opportunity to improve the overall car buying experience for customers. The Company has leveraged technology to build a direct-to-your-door, online platform enabling users to trade, finance, and buy used cars. Gettacar’s market differentiators are its ability for customers to complete the purchase of a vehicle online in as little as 12 minutes, receive real-time financing options, a 365-day warranty, at-home test drives, and the ability to return a vehicle in seven days if not completely satisfied.

Event Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.