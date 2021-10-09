Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp still down

Facebook and some of its applications, including Instagram and WhatsApp, continue to be inaccessible this Monday afternoon for many users in the United States and elsewhere in parts across the world.

Members of Facebook’s security team said on condition of anonymity that a cyber attack was unlikely to have caused the massive outage, The New York Times reported. Users have flocked to other networks such as Twitter to bemoan the outage.

The social network and its apps Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger began showing error messages before noon EST, according to downdetector.com, which monitors web traffic and activity. of the site. “Crashes are not uncommon for apps, but it’s rare for so many interconnected apps in the world’s largest social media company to go down at the same time,” according to the U.S. big draw which recalls the company mother has been trying for several years to integrate the underlying technical infrastructure of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

In a series of tweets, John Graham-Cumming, chief technology officer of Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, said the massive outage was likely from Facebook’s servers, which were not allowing users to connect to its sites. like Instagram and WhatsApp. In addition, on Wall Street, a massive sell-off of shares in Facebook and other major technology companies spilled over into the market, pushing the main US indices towards steep declines at the start of the week.

Stocks opened with slight declines before losses accelerated rapidly. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% after closing last week down 2.2%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell about 2.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 380 points, or 1.1%.

This downtrend follows the underperformance of large tech companies whose short-term prospects appear less attractive.

