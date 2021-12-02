Facebook is reopening to cryptocurrency ads

Facebook allows cryptocurrency advertising more widely

The relationship between Facebook and cryptocurrencies has been tumultuous for many years. The most important step is undoubtedly the ban on all advertising related to digital assets decided at the end of January 2018.

Many saw it as an injustice, because the social network did not want to distinguish between legitimate advertising and the promotion of scams. Thus, until today, nearly four long years, Facebook had hardly changed this radical decision.

Yesterday, Meta, the new name of Facebook, announced that it wanted to “extend the possibility of advertising cryptocurrency”. In summary, the primary condition is that it will be necessary to be registered to benefit from this new Facebook policy.

License required to advertise cryptocurrency on Facebook

Thus, Facebook is not giving the crypto-asset sector a blank check. The main condition is the need to obtain a “license”, which corresponds to the PSAN status in France.

Previously, only three licenses were accepted by Facebook. Today, that number has risen to 27 and is opening up to many countries. In addition to France and its Financial Markets Authority (AMF), there are regulators from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore.

In summary, apart from Switzerland, there are almost all countries with companies related to the cryptocurrency sector. Thus, a platform like Just Mining, which obtained the PSAN, can now theoretically advertise on the social network.

However, advertising for the majority of cryptocurrency-related activities (exchange platforms, lending, external wallets, etc.) remains subject to Facebook’s written approval. The latter will nevertheless be less observant if the company in question has the famous sesame that is the regulatory license.

Facebook is moving more and more towards the world of cryptocurrencies

This change in Facebook policy is not trivial. Of course, we immediately think of the Libra project, which has become Diem. The “Facebook corner”, as it has been nicknamed, which displeases many, remains a stalled project, which will in addition lose David Marcus, its historical manager.

Above all, the social network is launching itself in the sector of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse. First of all, Facebook is now called Meta, although this is going rather unnoticed for now. Then, the Novi wallet will allow you to buy NFTs in the Facebook metaverse.

Facebook is also probably trying to differentiate itself from its current competitor, TikTok. Indeed, the Chinese social network prohibits any advertising related to cryptocurrencies. Now well established in the sector, Mark Zuckerberg’s company therefore has an interest in lifting any advertising blocking linked to digital assets.

