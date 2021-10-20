Social media giant Facebook will soon change its name according to US media.

The American site specializing in technological news The Verge reports that the company Facebook will change its name and brand image. If this has not yet been confirmed by the giant of social networks, the American media affirms that the goal of Facebook is to reflect its new ambitions tending towards the “metaverse”.

The Metaverse is a fictional virtual world. This term is often used to refer to a future version of the Internet, a virtual reality accessible via 3D interaction. And in which it is theoretically possible to do all kinds of things: take classes, play games, chat with relatives, go shopping, attend a show, etc.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently made no secret of his interest in the metaverse, which he described as the “next chapter of the Internet, the one that will follow the mobile revolution”, in a former interview with The Verge. The same source indicates that the rebranding of Facebook will resemble that operated by Google in 2015. The search engine had carried out a vast internal reorganization, thus becoming a branch of an umbrella company called Alphabet.

The Verge notes that among the possible new names is Horizon, the name given to an immersive digital universe designed for Facebook’s virtual reality headsets, which is still in the testing phase. Case to follow.