Faced with Steam ban, Epic Games confirms its openness to blockchain games and NFTs

Epic Games is open to blockchain games

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games confirmed his openness to blockchain over the weekend. The company says it is “open to games that support cryptocurrencies or blockchain-based assets.”

That’s not to say that Epic Games will accept all blockchain games. Sweeney confirms that the titles accepted will have to respect the laws in force, display their terms and conditions and be subject to age restrictions, just like other games published by the publisher. Any game using cryptocurrency will also have to build its payment system outside of that offered by Epic, which will remain separate.

The CEO, however, concludes with a final validation of the sector:

“Although Epic does not use cryptocurrencies in our games, we welcome innovation in technology and finance. “

👉 To find out more: Steam bans games related to NFTs and blockchain on its video game platform

Was Epic already rather crypto-friendly?

The CEO of Epic Games also clarified in another tweet that the company wants to have a fairly agnostic approach, by not cutting itself off in principle from a technological evolution:

As a technology, the blockchain is just a distributed transactional database with a decentralized business model that incentivize investment in hardware to expand the database’s capacity. This has utility whether or not a particular use of it succeeds or fails.

– Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 15, 2021

“As a technology, blockchain is simply a distributed transaction database, with a business model that encourages investment in hardware to expand the capacity of the database. This has utility, including if a particular use case fails or is successful. “

This isn’t the first time that Epic and cryptocurrencies have come together. In January 2019, Monero (XMR) was added to the Fortnite Store. It was an accident according to Tim Sweeney, and anonymous crypto was very quickly removed from payment options. Still, the CEO had expressed his enthusiasm for the sector at the same time, explaining:

“Many of us at Epic are huge fans of the decentralized technology behind cryptocurrency. But it will take a lot more work when it comes to volatility and fraud protection before we bring them to such a large audience. “

Since then, Bitcoin (BTC) has skyrocketed, and cryptocurrencies have gradually regained their reputation. Steam’s statement is therefore timely to erect Epic as a defender of crypto assets …

👉 Find all the latest blockchain news

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Associate Editor on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to find the most delicious information to share with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.