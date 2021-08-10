fake health passes sold for cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies for fake health passes

In Italy as in France, the introduction of a health pass has created controversy in recent months. The government of Mario Draghi has implemented this “green pass”, as it is called locally, in order to fight against the Delta variant. But he encountered the reluctance of a population not always willing to be vaccinated in a compulsory manner.

The consequence of this is that networks have been created to offer fake passes at a gold price, as reported by Reuters yesterday. The Italian law enforcement agencies closed 32 Telegram groups where these transactions took place, each pass being able to be sold for up to 500 euros.

Notably, the people responsible for these fake pass sales seem to have favored cryptocurrencies, in addition to vouchers. Thousands of buyers have used their “services” in recent weeks.

The parallel market of the health crisis

This is not the first time that cryptocurrencies have been used to dodge the health regulations put in place. A Coinfirm report published last July indicated that fake passes, and even stolen doses of vaccines, were available on the Darknet in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Notably, sellers use fairly easily traceable cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). However, we note that the anonymous altcoin Monero (XMR) is also widely used. A few cases had also been noted in France, without knowing whether the issuance of a false health pass was real or not.

