famous youtuber Falling down a mountain in Italy while walking to film a clip to make content on the edge of a high cliff

The famous Danish YouTuber fell down a 200-meter mountain known for its steep slopes in Italy. while walking to shoot clips to make content Officers had to use a helicopter to salvage the body.

USA TODAY – usatoday reports tragic news: 22-year-old Albert Deerlund, a famous YouTuber in Denmark. Died unexpectedly on July 28 while going up to film a clip. to create content on his own channel on the top of the Seceda mountain Part of the Italian Alps at Val Gardena, a limestone mountain range. famous for its slope

The young Deerlund fell from a height of about 200 meters, although rescue helicopters quickly made it to the ground. But not in time

Dearlund’s family confirmed the death of a young man along with asking for privacy during this time of sorrow

Italian media reported that the tragic accident happened on a hiking trail linking the steep and rocky mountain peaks. which a young YouTuber’s friend said At the time, Dierlund was using his cell phone to film a clip near the edge of a cliff.

Suddenly, Dierlund stumbled. and fell to the bottom When a rescue helicopter arrived and the body was recovered and taken to a hospital more than 48 kilometers away, the medical team said. The young man died on the spot

Dierlund has 224k followers on Instagram and 170k on the Albert Dyrlund YouTube channel, making it one of the most famous YouTubers in Denmark. Most of the clips are music videos. and humorous content

Dierlund was also the lead actor in the movie ‘Team Albert’ and after the tragedy was released, many friends and followers came to express their condolences.

