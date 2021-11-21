FC Barcelona cancels marketing contract with NFT Ownix ​​marketplace

FC Barcelona cancels contract with NFT Ownix ​​marketplace

The famous FC Barcelona football team takes a step back in non-fungible tokens (NFT or non-fungible tokens). The club has indeed decided to cancel a marketing contract with the NFT Ownix ​​platform.

According to some media, the reason given is the arrest for alleged fraud of an Israeli, Moshe Hogeg. Founder of the Blockchain Research Institute, the latter is considered one of the most prominent people in the cryptocurrency world in the country.

However, Hogeg would be involved in the Ownix ​​marketplace, which operates under the Ethereum blockchain. Ownix ​​implicitly confirmed the information by terminating the consulting services provided by Moshe Hogeg’s company.

This decision comes as FC Barcelona is due to launch its first NFT collection on the Ownix ​​platform on November 24. A priori, this launch is not called into question by the cancellation of the marketing contract between the Catalan club and the platform.

FC Barcelona remain involved in the NFTs

Moshe Hogeg is an important person within the digital asset and blockchain sphere in the country. It seems that the Catalan club refused to be associated, directly or indirectly, with its name.

However, at this time, the auction of Barca’s NFT collection on Ownix ​​remains on hold. These NFTs represent photos and videos retracing the history of FC Barcelona, ​​a 122-year-old club, whose market value has suffered following the departure of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint Germain. The player also has his own collection of NFTs.

FC Barcelona has been involved in crypto-assets since June 2020. The marketing of its BAR token had also been a huge success since all the tokens were sold in less than two hours.

