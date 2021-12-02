first case detected in Spain

The first case of the so-called Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Spain, the Madrid hospital Gregorio Marañon announced on Monday.

“The microbiology department of the Gregorio Marañon Hospital in Madrid announces the first confirmation of the Omicron variant in Spain,” said this public health establishment on its social networks.

It is “a traveler from South Africa,” said the same source.

The Autonomous Community of Madrid noted that the affected person is a man, 51, who returned from South Africa to Spain on Sunday and was showing mild symptoms.

The Spanish government has imposed a ten-day quarantine on passengers from countries in this region, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique.

Pedro Sanchez’s executive will meet in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday to formalize the suspension of flights from southern Africa.

SL (with MAP)