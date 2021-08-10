Flood waters flooded the “elevator” as high as the middle of the head. Fortunately, the door was opened – narrowly escaped the group (clip)

Flood floods “Elevator” – On August 10, the Mirror released a thrilling clip in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, after widespread flooding. And even in the elevator was flooded with water so high that it almost completely covered the user’s head. Fortunately, the elevator doors were opened and narrowly escaped.

The report said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 7. A clip from a group of four friends was recorded while in an apartment elevator. It revealed that Tony Lu was standing in a corner, but suddenly there was a loud rumbling and violent images flicker.

Not long after, the elevator flooded shoulder height. and is increasing steadily Meanwhile, a friend of the group uses a cell phone for help. and that there is little time left to escape

Tony reveals after the horror with ABC 13 and KCCI that it is like being in a movie. He and his friends go down the elevator to see how severe the flood situation is. After heavy rain, which according to the Bureau of Meteorology, rainfall of more than 130 millimeters was reported.

But Tony’s group hadn’t been able to get out of the way when they saw flood water spilling into the elevator until it reached their necks while waiting for helpers. Tony stated that his brother and another friend helped pull the door and finally got out.

“When I got off the handrail in the elevator trying to open the door. The water rose up to his neck. it’s really high We opened the door and started swimming. When I got out I just couldn’t believe it, it was like what you’d see in the movies,” Tony said.

