Flooded car cemetery 200,000 cars packed in Zhengzhou Disaster warning, 300 bodies – fresh news

Flooded Car Cemetery – AFP reported on Aug 12 that Zhengzhou city provided parking spaces for vehicles damaged by the unprecedented flood disaster in Henan Province. It has become a graveyard of at least 238,000 cars, a reminder that the power of nature is above all else.

Henan floods causing houses and vehicles to sink under the ground since mid-July At least 300 people were killed, the largest number of casualties.

“We had to leave our car behind and escape when the tide was rising,” said a villager surnamed Wang. in Zhengzhou city, said

Ma Chao, manager of Henan Insurance Company, said the damaged car was sent to the parking lot cemetery. Zhengzhou Suburbs

Zhengzhou City was the center of the great flood this time. There was also a shocking incident where passengers in the subway were flooded and drowned in their vans. including at underground parking lots and tunnels

Goldman Sachs estimates that the floods caused more than $1.7 billion in insurance damage due to widespread damage to homes and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the local government said the economic damage survey was as high as $20.65 billion, with promises to pay subsidies to residents. But someone criticized that. The process was very slow.

Wang, a villager who lost his car in the floods, said that before he could get compensation for the damages he had to go through dozens of pages of paperwork.

A United Nations report released on Monday, Aug. 9, warned that more natural disasters could hit northern China. Because global warming causes extreme weather conditions. It could be either a heavy flood or a severe drought.

