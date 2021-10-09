former PM Edouard Philippe creates a new political party

Edouard Philippe

The former French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, who supports Emmanuel Macron for the presidential election of 2022, unveiled Saturday in Le Havre, city of which he is the mayor, the outlines of his new party called “Horizons”.

In front of more than 160 mayors and many parliamentarians from the majority such as the former Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, Edouard Philippe said he wanted to build “a new political offer” with the priorities “to restore order in the accounts and dans la rue ”and build a long-term strategy for the future of France by 2050.

His goal in 2022, he says, is “to ensure that the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron is re-elected”.

On the other hand, “Horizons” could present candidates for the legislative elections of June 2022, and possibly participate in the future presidential majority.

This party should thus allow Edouard Philippe to weigh in the political landscape during the five-year term to come, in the perspective of the presidential election of 2027, comment the media of Hexagon

SL (with MAP)