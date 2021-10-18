Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized in California

Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to Irvine Medical Center at the University of California on Thursday evening for an infection “unrelated to Covid-19,” his spokesperson Angel Urena announced.

“On Thursday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center (California) to receive treatment for an infection unrelated to Covid,” the spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

He added that the 42nd President of the United States “is on the mend and in good spirits”.

According to the American news channel, Mr. Clinton was in California for an event related to the Clinton Foundation.

