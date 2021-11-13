Forte raises $ 725 million to develop blockchain video games

Crypto gaming startup Forte raises $ 725M

Forte, an American startup that provides blockchain solutions to game publishers, raised $ 725 million in a Series B funding round. Sea Capital and Kora Management co-led the round, with the participation of several companies. venture capitalists and leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Solana Ventures, Polygon Studios, Cosmos, Animoca Brands and Warner Music Group.

With this new funding, Forte plans to expand its services and welcome more game publishers. Currently, the platform works by invitation only and claims more than 40 partners developing games. According to Forte, the vision is to go beyond the current gaming paradigm:

“With blockchain-based games, players around the world can freely exchange goods and services with each other, and participate in community economies that reward creativity, collaboration and skills. “

Developers use the Forte platform to integrate blockchain technology into their games, making it easy to integrate features such as the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and access to cryptocurrency payment solutions.

Namely, Forte does not operate its own blockchain and uses already existing solutions such as Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM), Solana (SOL) and the sidechain Polygon (MATIC).

A fundamental trend

In early November, Solana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and the FTX exchange announced the launch of a $ 100 million fund for the GameFi ecosystem. The funds are going to be used to fund game studios, tech companies and other projects “at the intersection of blockchain and games.” Amy Wu, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, explained:

“Crypto gaming is a great opportunity to bring the next billion users to Web 3.0. We are delighted to partner with FTX and Solana Ventures to play a leading role in the growth of this ecosystem. “

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are increasingly merging with the gaming industry, creating new user experiences and new forms of monetization.

👉 To read on the same subject: Solana Ventures and FTX launch a $ 100 million fund dedicated to Crypto Gaming

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Florent David

Engaged in the crypto ecosystem since 2017. I am particularly interested in decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum 2.0 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

All articles by Florent David.