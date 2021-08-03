France hilarity! Giant panda mama gives birth to ‘twins’, Chinese first woman to name

France hilarity! – On August 2, AFP and France 24 reported that the Zoo-Parque de Beauval in Saint-Tignan Loirecher Province in central France, said

Juan Juan, the female giant panda Twin panda cubs were born at around 1:00 a.m. local time. Son of Juan Juan and Yuan Zhi, a male giant panda who was sent along with Huan Juan as the Chinese government’s goodwill ambassador.

In 2017, the couple gave birth to Yuan Meng. The first giant panda cubs were born in France. Which is now over 4 years old and weighs over 100 kg and will be sent back to China under the giant panda breeding program within this year.

The twin panda cubs have to wait until they reach 100 days to get their names, and will be named after Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

