France hilarity! Giant panda mama gives birth to ‘twins’, Chinese first woman to name

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 3, 2021
0

France hilarity! Giant panda mama gives birth to ‘twins’, Chinese first woman to name

Follow the news, press follow, live news

add friend

France hilarity! – On August 2, AFP and France 24 reported that the Zoo-Parque de Beauval in Saint-Tignan Loirecher Province in central France, said

Juan Juan, the female giant panda Twin panda cubs were born at around 1:00 a.m. local time. Son of Juan Juan and Yuan Zhi, a male giant panda who was sent along with Huan Juan as the Chinese government’s goodwill ambassador.

In 2017, the couple gave birth to Yuan Meng. The first giant panda cubs were born in France. Which is now over 4 years old and weighs over 100 kg and will be sent back to China under the giant panda breeding program within this year.

The twin panda cubs have to wait until they reach 100 days to get their names, and will be named after Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

France hilarity!

Huan Huan, a giant panda on loan to France, gave birth to twin cubs very early Monday, according to the Beauval zoo. The twins, born around 1 am. (Photo by Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP)

France hilarity!

The two small plantigrades, born shortly after 01:00 Monday, come to enrich the panda family of Beauval, already strong of their father Yuan Zi and their big brother Yuan Meng, born on August 4, 2017. (Photo by Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP )

Huan Huan’s newborns will not be named for 100 days, with Peng Liyuan — the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping — set to chose what they will be called, the zoo said. (Photo by Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP)

France hilarity!

A veterinarian takes care of the first twin after the female panda Huan Huan, which means “Happy” in Chinese, gave birth at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, Central France, on August 1, 2021. (Photo by Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP)

Related news:

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 3, 2021
0
Photo of gnadmin

gnadmin

Back to top button