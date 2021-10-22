France launches its annual vaccination campaign

France launched its annual seasonal flu vaccination campaign on Friday, in a particularly uncertain context, marked by the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The flu could be strong this year because we did not have it last year”, indicated on BFMTV the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, who launched “an appeal” to French people over 65 years old, to French people with chronic illnesses, and to caregivers who are six months away from their last injection of the anti-Covid vaccine, to be vaccinated.

“The vaccine is free in a medical center or at the pharmacist,” said the minister.

The government intends to take advantage of the anti-flu vaccination to breathe new life into that against the coronavirus, while the French at risk can be injected with a booster dose of anti-Covid vaccine since the beginning of September.

People at risk are thus encouraged to receive, at the same time, the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine: one injection per arm.

According to health authorities, successive confinements and barrier measures to fight the epidemic have reduced the circulation of other viruses, starting with that of influenza. But, on the flip side, the low circulation of viruses last winter probably reduced the immunity of the population.

“After two years of Covid, two years without the flu, we must prepare for the” circulation “” of the viruses of Covid-19, bronchiolitis and seasonal flu, said Jérome Salomon, director general of health, Thursday at a press conference.

The health manager took the opportunity to stress the importance of keeping barrier gestures.

SL (with MAP)