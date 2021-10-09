France welcomes its ratification by Turkey

France welcomed, this Thursday, through the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ratification of the Paris Agreement by Turkey.

“The unanimous vote in the Turkish Parliament is a positive signal ahead of the COP26 which will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12,” said the spokesperson during her department’s daily digital press briefing.

This ratification brings the number of Parties to the agreement to 192, she added.

“We hope that Turkey can quickly submit an ambitious new Nationally Determined Contribution (CDN), essential to the full implementation of the agreement,” said the spokesperson for the Quai d’Orsay.

He added that France and the European Union are continuing the dialogue with Turkey on the climate and the environment in order to “strengthen our joint action on these crucial issues”.

“We need the mobilization of all countries in this global fight,” she concluded.

Turkey ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, following its president’s pledge to the United Nations General Assembly last month.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this decision at the end of September in New York.

The agreement was supposed to make it possible, when it was adopted in 2016, to limit the rise in average temperatures on the planet to 2 degrees and if possible to 1.5 ° C.

This ratification, voted unanimously, comes three weeks before the world climate conference under the auspices of the UN (COP26), which will open at the end of October in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

IT