French Prime Minister tested positive for Covid-19

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for Covid-19, French media report citing Matignon.

First in contact and placed in isolation, Jean Castex was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, after one of his daughters, aged 11, had tested positive earlier in the day. According to the rules in force, the Prime Minister will have to observe a ten-day isolation.

Jean Castex had made many trips in recent days and made many meetings. He went to Brussels in the morning where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo.

Monday evening, he was to receive in Matignon, surrounded by the Ministers of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, and Health, Olivier Véran, elected officials of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic and which has been shaken for a week by a movement originating from the challenge of the vaccination obligation of caregivers, which degenerated into a social crisis punctuated by numerous violence.

The Prime Minister in solitary confinement, the meeting had finally taken place by videoconference.

According to local media, this is the first time that the French Prime Minister, who has received two doses of the vaccine, has tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he was contacted twice: first after a dinner with Emmanuel Macron in December, after which the French president had tested positive, then in June, after Jean Castex’s wife contracted the disease. .

SL (with MAP)