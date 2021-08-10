FTX signs a partnership with Yield Guild Games (YGG) for the game Axie Infinity (AXS)

Yield Guild Games and Axie Infinity, time is money

After basketball, esports and baseball, it is the turn of the play-to-earn games ecosystem to have the FTX cryptocurrency exchange as a partner.

The principle of these games is to be able to earn crypto-assets throughout its games. Axie Infinity is one of the most important flag bearers in this category. This Ethereum based game mixing fighting and breeding game allows many users from developing countries to be able to earn enough money to pay their bills.

As of July 2021, 60% of Axie Infinity players were from the Philippines.

1 / With over half a million daily active users (DAU) and ~ 60% coming from the #Philippines, @AxieInfinity is exploding.

To put this into perspective, around the end of July 2020, just before I first wrote about it, Axie’s DAU was below 500. https://t.co/fIfVnVqjk5

– Leah Callon-Butler 🇦🇺🇵🇭 (@leah_cb) July 20, 2021

This game offers an innovative Scholarship system by which players can lend their accounts to other people so that they play the game for them and therefore earn money. One part goes to the account manager, the other to the players. A win / win deal.

And this is where Yield Guild Games (YGG) comes in, a decentralized start-up offering to be a platform dedicated to play-to-earn games by setting up a simple and secure way to put players in contact and owners of play-to-earn game accounts, while also lending their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their side. Part of the income goes directly to the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), which had its IDO a few weeks ago.

Scholarships for 137 players from developing countries

Thank you @SBF_FTX and the rest of the @FTX_Official team for sponsoring 137 YGG Axie scholars! https://t.co/vnrjD9R3uH

– Yield Guild Games (@YieldGuild) August 5, 2021

This partnership between YGG and FTX grants the latter lifetime sponsorship rights for 137 players from developing countries through the “Sponsor A Scholar” scholarship program. Scholar being the term for players playing for the owner of an account, the manager.

81 players from the Philippines; 25 players from Indonesia; 10 players from India; 15 players from Latin America; 6 players from Brazil.

The amount of this partnership is still unknown, but part of the funds will be used to cover the costs of reproduction of the Axies, the playable characters of the game. These being and generating NFTs necessary to play.

“As fans of games and positive action, we are delighted to partner with Yield Guild Games, which has created a unique way to introduce cryptocurrency to new audiences,” said Sam Bankman-Fried , founder and CEO of FTX. ”

YGG said they will loan NFTs needed to play to new players who cannot afford to buy theirs in exchange for a revenue sharing deal.

