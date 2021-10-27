FTX to spend millions of dollars to buy Super Bowl advertising

FTX to air commercial during Super Bowl 2022

As reported by the Bloomberg media, the new FTX initiative attacks American football, and more particularly the Super Bowl, a real institution in the United States. The national football competition final is the most-watched television moment of the year. It is estimated that 92 million viewers watched Super Bowl 2021, which took place in February.

It is this colossal audience that FTX seeks to capture. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of the exchange platform, explained that there is no “bigger, or more popular, event to share. [notre] message. “. He adds :

“Our message this year has been that cryptocurrency is secure, accessible, and ready to integrate into society. We invite everyone to discover it, and we are there to support them. “

👉 To read – FTX raises $ 420.69 million – Company valuation climbs to $ 25 billion

Up to $ 6.5 million for 30 seconds

Due to the popularity of the event, the ads shown during the Super Bowl are among the most expensive of all time.

Last year, a 30-second ad cost $ 5.5 million. This year, the segment hit an all-time high of $ 6.5 million, according to NBC, which broadcasts the game.

👉 Also discover – FTX launches a marketplace of NFTs for its customers based in the United States

FTX launches into the field of sport

FTX has decided to devote itself to the field of sport to reach a wider audience. The exchange had previously featured quarterback Tom Brady in a cryptocurrency ad. But the exchange platform’s initiatives don’t stop at American football.

Last April, FTX signed a 19-year partnership with the Miami Heat NBA team, who now play in the “FTX stadium”. In June, the company continued with a 5-year partnership with the United States’ main baseball league, MLB. There is also a sponsorship contract with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.

👉 On the same subject – NBA player Stephen Curry signs a partnership with FTX and becomes a shareholder

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Deputy Editor-in-Chief on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to find the most delicious information to share with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.