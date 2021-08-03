“Gangry” condoms, increase the taste of delicious food – safe sex campaign

Condoms “Curry” – On August 3, World of Buzz reported a wave of buzz in Malaysia after condom manufacturer OneComdoms. special product launch limited edition It’s a condom that smells like curry. Some people say it’s likely to give the activity a zesty flavor, which many agree.

OneComdoms posted a picture inviting followers to guess the answer to the new condom flavor that will be given away for free in August. via Instagram page last week before answering that it was a day condom Super Sensitive PERISA KARI (ONE® Super Sensitive PERISA KARI), which will be distributed free of charge to customers who purchase products of One Condoms via the online store. including participating stores

One Condoms used to produce condoms with bizarre flavors that many people did not expect, such as Nasi Lemak, hot milk tea, durian flavored Tarik. and curry rendang Which Condoms Day indicates the purpose of producing condoms with a strange smell. Because it wants people to open up to discuss sexual hygiene.

and feel relaxed when talking about condoms. As well as discussing whether the dish is delicious or not. It also creates excitement. and help campaign to use condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases

