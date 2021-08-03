“Gangry” condoms, increase the taste of delicious food – safe sex campaign

"Gangry" condoms, increase the taste of delicious food – safe sex campaign

Condoms “Curry” – On August 3, World of Buzz reported a wave of buzz in Malaysia after condom manufacturer OneComdoms. special product launch limited edition It’s a condom that smells like curry. Some people say it’s likely to give the activity a zesty flavor, which many agree.

OneComdoms posted a picture inviting followers to guess the answer to the new condom flavor that will be given away for free in August. via Instagram page last week before answering that it was a day condom Super Sensitive PERISA KARI (ONE® Super Sensitive PERISA KARI), which will be distributed free of charge to customers who purchase products of One Condoms via the online store. including participating stores

ONE Condoms recently announced the release of their latest limited edition condom, ONE® Super Sensitive PERISA KARI! /onecondoms.my/

One Condoms used to produce condoms with bizarre flavors that many people did not expect, such as Nasi Lemak, hot milk tea, durian flavored Tarik. and curry rendang Which Condoms Day indicates the purpose of producing condoms with a strange smell. Because it wants people to open up to discuss sexual hygiene.

and feel relaxed when talking about condoms. As well as discussing whether the dish is delicious or not. It also creates excitement. and help campaign to use condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases

Curry has always been a staple in our daily diets. The more banjir, the better, most Malaysians would agree. But it now seems that curry will also be a staple in one other place… the bedroom! /onecondoms.my/

This is in line with the brand’s mission of championing more open conversations on sexual health and making people feel as comfortable talking about condoms as they would with food. /onecondoms.my/

Besides their newest addition, the video also showcased previous limited-edition flavors consisting of nasi lemak, teh tarik, durian and rendang which the brand had released on a yearly basis. /onecondoms.my/

Netizens took to the comments section under the Instagram post to share their amusement as well as excitement to try the product. One Instagram user also jokingly said in the comment section, “Oh dear. That’s gonna be one spicy ride” to which ONE replied to “Ayyyyyy.” /onecondoms.my/

ONE also mentioned on their Instagram post that the Super Sensitive Perisa Kari condoms can be obtained for free with any purchase of ONE’s products from 1 till 31 of August on ONE’s official stores at Shopee & Lazada as well as in-stores at myNews, Watsons and. Guardian. /onecondoms.my/

