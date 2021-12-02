Generate passive income with Bitcoin and USDT with the new Feel Mining offer

This article is written in partnership with Feel Mining (find out more)

“Staking DeFi”, an accessible solution offered by Feel Mining

If you are not very familiar with Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and are worried about using protocols from this ecosystem, this is preventing you from taking advantage of an investment opportunity. Nowadays, it is possible to generate passive income just by holding Bitcoin and stablecoins, in particular thanks to lending protocols.

But for those who are already familiar with the world of decentralized finance, you know that the exorbitant fees of the Ethereum blockchain really complicate interactions with protocols, and prevent a slew of investors from enjoying the high returns the industry offers.

To overcome these difficulties, the French platform Feel Mining, holder of the PSAN registration (number 2021-022), has just launched “Staking DeFi”, a new particularly easy-to-use offer that allows all portfolios to generate income. liabilities with their cryptocurrencies.

With just a few clicks from Feel Mining, it is now possible to get returns with Tether’s USDT stablecoin and Bitcoin (BTC). For the launch of this new offer, Feel Mining therefore offers the following profitability:

Tether (USDT): up to 12.07% ROI per year; Bitcoin (BTC): up to 5.17% ROI per year.

Wishing to focus on accessibility, this staking solution offered by Feel Mining is available from 0.002 BTC or 100 USDT.

Feel Mining’s offering will grow over time and more stablecoins will be added alongside the USDT.

Block bonuses

The default profitability for BTC is 4.5% per annum, and 10.5% per annum for USDT. Indeed, it is possible to boost the rate up to the values ​​mentioned above by blocking cryptocurrencies for a certain period.

Feel Mining has set up 3 blocking levels, to which are added new minimum amounts to benefit from it:

Blocking funds for 90 days offers a bonus of 5% of ROI by default. This requires at least 0.02 BTC or 1000 USDT; Blocking funds for 180 days offers a bonus of 10% of ROI by default. This requires a minimum of 0.1 BTC or 5,000 USDT; Blocking funds for 365 days offers a bonus of 15% of ROI by default. This requires a minimum of 0.2 BTC or 10,000 USDT.

Priority to fund diversification and security

To minimize the risks inherent in decentralized finance, Feel Mining distributes funds over several of the most famous protocols in the ecosystem such as Aave or Curve, all over several different blockchains.

In addition, the company undertakes not to place more than 10% of its clients’ funds on a single protocol.

Note that this Feel Mining offer is non-binding, except for the cryptocurrency blocking options (lockups). If you wish to terminate your contract (only if your funds are no longer blocked), your Feel Mining wallet will be replenished within the following 24 hours.

Then you can reinvest your funds in other products on the platform, send them back to a personal wallet or even convert them into euros to transfer them to your bank account.

Now let’s find out how to access Feel Mining’s “Staking DeFi” step by step.

👉 Find our complete presentation of Feel Mining

How to take advantage of this new Feel Mining offer?

Allocating funds to Feel Mining’s “Staking DeFi” is relatively straightforward. With just a few clicks, anyone can deposit their own cryptocurrency on the platform or buy them directly from it.

Before going any further, you must of course have an account on the platform. Since Feel Mining is registered as a PSAN, you will need to verify your identity to access the platform’s services. To learn more about the Feel Mining registration process, see this dedicated article.

Once your account has been created on the platform, click on the “Earning” button, then on “Staking DeFi”:

It is on this page that you select the desired cryptocurrency, the blocking time for your funds and the amount to be allocated to your investment. For the rest of this presentation, we’ll be basing ourselves on USDT, but the process is exactly the same with BTC.

Feel Mining therefore offers you 2 possibilities to access “Staking DeFi”:

either you buy the USDT directly from Feel Mining; either you deposit USDT from a personal wallet or your Feel Mining balance.

In the example below, we buy 5,500 USDT from Feel Mining and lock them in for 180 days to enjoy a 10% bonus.

Thus, the interest rate on this investment will amount to 11.55% per year, over a period of 6 months. Feel Mining therefore estimates that my income will be around 550 USDT once my contract ends.

💡 As a reminder, blocking your funds for a fixed period is a non-compulsory option to take advantage of the offer, but this grants you a significant bonus of 5 to 15% depending on the period selected.

Once you have made your choice, click on “Deposit” if you plan to bring your own USDT or “Buy” if you wish to obtain USDT from Feel Mining.

Then consult and accept the general conditions of the offer, then activate your contract. Depending on the method selected, Feel Mining will allow you to pay for the purchase of USDT directly or send you an address where you must send your USDT. As always, double check that you have entered the correct address to avoid any inconvenience.

Once the purchase or deposit of USDT is made, your contract is directly activated. Go to your personal dashboard to follow your investment. It is also on this page that you will be able to interact with your contract.

Then, your staking rewards will be distributed directly to your BTC or USDT balance, depending on the selected contract.

Yes, it is that easy! Feel Mining now takes care of everything and will place your funds in decentralized finance protocols so that they grow.

To go further, the “Staking DeFi” offer dedicated to Bitcoin goes particularly well with the investment packs that Feel Mining also offers. This solution allows you to accumulate interest in bitcoins (BTC), the gains generated with these packs can be directly reinvested and help your portfolio grow.

👉 If you have other questions about Feel Mining’s offers, you can consult their dedicated FAQ

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and could not be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused following the use of a good or service put forward in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

This is a sponsored and paid article. Cryptoast has made preliminary research on the products or services presented on this page but could not be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused following the use of a good or service put forward in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Clément Wardzala

Editor-in-chief of Cryptoast, I discovered Bitcoin and blockchain technology in 2017. Since then, I have endeavored to share qualitative content so that the sector is democratized among everyone.

All articles by Clément Wardzala.