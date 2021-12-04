Germany exceeds 100,000 dead mark

Germany has passed the 100,000 death mark since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, accounting for 351 deaths over the last 24 hours amid a surge in infections.

According to the federal health authority (RKI), in one day, the country recorded 75,961 new contaminations, a new high at a time when the largest European economy fears a saturation of hospitals.

Hospitals in some regions are already facing an “acute overload” which necessitates transfers of patients, warned Gernot Marx, president of the German Federation of Intensive Medicine, on Monday.

Several regions have reinstated strict restrictions to stem the fourth wave of the coronavirus, the strongest since the appearance of the virus.

Some 69% of the population are fully vaccinated, less than in other European countries like France, where the rate reaches 75%.

“The situation is serious”, admitted Wednesday Olaf Scholz, future Social Democratic leader of the government after a coalition agreement with the Greens and the Liberals of the FDP, promising to “do everything” in the face of the pandemic.

However, the new coalition seems to exclude for the moment the idea of ​​national confinement, and relies on the generalization of the health pass in transport and access restrictions for the unvaccinated, for example for cultural places.

