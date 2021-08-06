Global Warming: How Important is the UN COP26 Climate Summit?

Leaders from 196 countries around the world will meet in Glasgow. United Kingdom in November to join the United Nations Climate Summit (COP26)

They will be asked to commit to measures to slow global climate change. This will reduce the serious consequences that will follow. whether sea level and extreme weather conditions

What is a climate conference?

The meeting is seen as a key factor in keeping climate change under control. World leaders will take this opportunity to discuss what has been done. Is it successful enough? since the signing of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015

This is the most important effort to make every nation pledge to help reduce global warming. By limiting the rise in temperature to less than 2C, trying not to exceed 1.5C.

However, many scientists say that the goal will not be achieved. The world could warm up to 3 degrees Celsius.

This conference is organized by the United Nations and is known as COP26. COP stands for Conference of the Parties, or it can be translated as a meeting of the parties.

What will be agreed upon at this meeting?

Countries will be asked to set ambitious goals to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming by 2030.

Countries must answer how to achieve Net Zero emissions, or not to emit more greenhouse gases than they can eliminate, by 2050.

The burning of fossil fuels is a major factor. So the process that needs to be done includes:

– stop using coal

– Stop cutting down trees

– Switch to electric cars

-Invest in renewable energy production

BBC In 2019, the UK was the first country to announce a goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

What is climate change?

Climate change is a long-term change in global climate patterns.

The world temperature has risen by around 1.2C since the factory was built around the world. And the temperature will continue to rise if national governments don’t act.

The potential impact is food shortages. Heat waves, storms and rising water levels

What do poorer countries want?

People who live in poorer countries are the front line to face these changes first.

In addition to the dangers of drought and hot weather. Rising sea levels are causing the island nations to be gradually flooded.

before the meeting begins Developing countries have made a number of demands, including:

Funding to fight and adapt to climate change

Compensation for the impact these countries face

Funding to help make the economy of the environment greener

They said that if no progress was made on these issues, This meeting will be useless and will end in failure.

What do rich countries promise?

Wealthy nations promise that by 2020 they will provide $100 billion in aid. in helping poor nations

However, the latest figures show that they are still giving only $78 billion.

By 2018, three-quarters of the proceeds were repaid in loans. Not the money given and given at all. This is a problem for many poor countries that are already in debt.

Alok Sharma, chairman of the COP26 Summit, said the issue had become a matter of “Trust to each other” and a wealthy nation “We need to start helping now.”

The so-called Climate finance, or “climate finance”, will be one of the key areas to be discussed at the conference.

How committed is the UK to addressing climate change?

In 2019, the UK was the first country to announce a goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

earlier this year The authorities also say they want to achieve 78% by 2035.

However, opposition politicians said the government’s actions did not reflect words.

meeting success

There is much hope that this summit will lead to progress in dealing with ever-growing temperatures.

Wealthy nations are asked to fulfill their promises of $100 billion.

If there was an agreement that nations could gradually reduce coal burning, it would be a significant achievement. But it doesn’t seem easy considering the meeting before the actual day.

There will be pressure on nations to achieve their goals. It’s not just about reducing carbon emissions. but also to help communities and nations affected by climate change.