GoFor Announces New Additions to Executive Team with Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Analytics & Development Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, renewable logistics, has announced the appointment of Daphne Huang as Chief Financial Officer and Gary Porter as Chief Analytics & Development Officer. Huang and Porter will be key members of the company’s leadership team and provide important strategic, financial and public capital markets capabilities as the company prepares for the expected high-volume growth of GoFor’s business operations domestically and abroad.

Huang is a seasoned operator with more than two decades of experience as a financial executive and deep expertise with public companies. Prior to her role with GoFor, Huang served as CFO and Chief Accounting Officer for Taro, CFO at Humanwell Healthcare USA & Puracap International, and held several positions in financial services at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, FleetBoston, and GE Capital. She earned an MBA in Finance and Management from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a BBA in Accounting from Baruch College.

“I am thrilled to join GoFor at such an exciting time for the business,” said Huang. “As GoFor continues its exponential growth, I look forward to implementing strategic financial and operational initiatives and acting as a key financial advisor for the company. My ultimate goal is to fully participate in business growth while maximizing GoFor’s bottom line and shareholder value as we continue to evolve and innovate as a company.”

Porter brings to GoFor over 24 years of experience leading and executing business transformation across diverse sectors, including post and logistics, environmental services, retail, restaurants and professional services. He has expertise in the end-to-end process of leveraging business analytics to create value for organizations and their customers. Prior to joining GoFor, Porter was a Senior Principal Consultant with P&C Global, a Vice President with leading North American environmental services provider Waste Management and a management consultant with McKinsey & Company. A graduate of M.I.T. with dual engineering and Sloan School of Management degrees, Porter also holds a degree from Harvard Law School.

“Logistics is a data-rich industry with many untapped opportunities enabled by such vast information possibilities. I look forward to setting the strategic priorities for data analytics and building GoFor’s business intelligence infrastructure, capabilities and roadmap,” said Porter. “As the company embarks on the next phase of growth and becomes a leader in innovative, sustainable logistics solutions for retail and other industries, data insights are more important than ever. I’m excited to join the leadership team and ensure we’re leveraging advanced analytics to uncover opportunities to expand the business, streamline operations and transform last mile logistics.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome both Daphne and Gary at this transformative moment for GoFor,” said Ian Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of GoFor. “Daphne has extensive expertise in financial leadership and strong connections with Wall Street and public capital markets, which are vital to GoFor as we accelerate into the next stage of growth.”

Gardner continued, “Gary’s extensive experience leveraging big data analytics and executing transformation programs to drive business growth and profitability are exactly what we need as we position GoFor to lead the market in renewable last mile delivery solutions and services.”

About GoFor

“Get it Delivered Now”—that’s the GoFor promise. GoFor delivers any package, small to big and bulky, locally within three hours. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada-based company helps North American businesses of all sizes get their products into the hands of customers faster and works with some of the biggest names in the retail, construction, and supply-chain industries. Small companies can use GoFor’s outsourced truck fleets and web-based scheduling solutions. Large businesses can supplement and scale their own existing fleets, and link to GoFor’s logistics system. The result is efficient, cost-effective delivery servicing today’s “I want it now” online customer. For more information on GoFor, visit www.gofordelivers.com. To read more about GoFor’s recent announcements, visit www.gofordelivers.com/news.