Grand Island Express Selects Omnitracs One Platform to Improve Safety, Compliance, and Efficiency

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnitracs, LLC, a Solera company, today announced that Grand Island Express, one of America’s most recognized and respected refrigerated carriers, has selected Omnitracs One as its unified platform for compliance, routing, driver to back-office communications, and customer support. Serving more than 38 states in the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., Grand Island Express specializes in irregular route, temperature-controlled transportation and focuses on customers that require service-sensitive, time-critical performance. It also provides dry van services in a variety of markets.

“We began looking for a better ELD solution and were delighted to learn of the additional capabilities Omnitracs One could provide,” commented Lucas Mowrey, Safety Director, Grand Island Express. “Not only are we now able to go above and beyond compliance regulations, but the driver workflow allows us to provide excellent customer service to our customers and the extensible platform allows us to add additional applications as our needs evolve.”

Omnitracs One is a comprehensive transportation platform that helps fleets manage assets and drivers, maintain safety and compliance, and drive efficiency for their fleets, drivers, or field workers. Providing a single source of truth with data, stored in one easy-to-access environment for fleet management, Omnitracs One provides multi-level visibility to analytics that fleets use to run their business and report to customers.

“It was exciting to work with Grand Island Express and discover that the company’s needs expanded beyond meeting compliance regulations,” commented Mick Milnark, Vice President, Product Management, Omnitracs. “By providing an integrated, extensible solution – on one device – we are able to meet many of Grand Island’s needs today and tomorrow. Not only does Omnitracs One empower drivers and enable efficiencies, but it also reduces IT complexity, saving companies, like Grand Island Express, time and money.”

“Not only is Omnitracs One far better than other solutions available, but the support we received through the pilot and implementation went far beyond anything we’ve experienced with other vendors,” Mowrey commented. “Also, I relax knowing that we will always be in compliance now that we won’t have to be continually returning tablets – and waiting for replacements.”

About Omnitracs

Omnitracs, a Solera Company, offers the only complete fleet intelligence software platform. Serving the largest for-hire and private fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, Omnitracs’ best-in-class solutions accelerate business success, improve efficiency, and enhance the driver experience for nearly 15,000 customers who collectively travel 700 million miles per week. Omnitracs pioneered digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago, and today offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety. Headquartered in Dallas, Omnitracs serves customers in over 50 countries and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. Recently, Omnitracs launched the Road Ahead Podcast, a new series that explores industry innovations with guest hosts. To subscribe, click HERE. For more information, visit www.Omnitracs.com.

About Solera

Solera is the preeminent global data intelligence and technology leader serving all constituents engaged in vehicle lifecycle management. Solera’s data-driven intelligence is unmatched, with more than one billion transactions annually, and delivers mission-critical solutions to minimize complexity and reduce friction at all touch points in the vehicle lifecycle. Solera’s solutions empower smarter decision-making through software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insights to our customers and accelerate business outcomes. Solera serves over 235,000 global customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on its market-leading solutions, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to drive the industry forward. For more information, visit www.Solera.com.