Grayscale to subpoena the SEC for being denied approval of its Bitcoin ETF (BTC) spot

Grayscale to challenge SEC ruling on Spot ETFs

Just 24 hours ago, the SEC once again denied approval of a Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF, that is, replicating the price of the cryptocurrency.

The American financial regulator invokes the same reasons as before for not authorizing this index fund: the impossibility of preventing fraudulent maneuvers and a possible manipulation of the price.

Without necessarily coming to the aid of its competitors, the investment fund Grayscale does not appreciate the justifications of the SEC.

While the company is also keen to seek approval for its own ETF, it prefers to take the lead by challenging previous SEC rulings now.

Grayscale believes SEC violates US law

The main bone of contention is still the same: the distinction made by the SEC between Bitcoin ETFs based on futures (Futures) and Bitcoin ETFs replicating the market price (Spot).

For the American financial regulator, the former are more secure investments than the latter and are therefore authorized. However, this argument is more than contested by Grayscale who finds it “arbitrary and capricious”. As a result, the SEC would be in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

The APA implies that the SEC deal with similar situations in a similar fashion. In this case, identical investment products must be treated identically.

Nonetheless, Grayscale believes that the SEC treats identical investment products, namely the Bitcoin Futures ETF and the Bitcoin Spot ETF, differently.

Grayscale confronts the SEC with its contradictions on ETFs

Although the outcome of this Grayscale vs SEC case is unknown, the arguments of the investment fund seem at first glance valid. Without going into the guts of the APA, the two types of ETFs are not governed by the same article according to the SEC.

Above all, the arguments made by the SEC are strange. Futures contracts are derivative products, which are purely speculative. Thus, Bitcoin Futures contracts speculate on the future price of the course.

In other words, futures contracts are risky products by nature. In addition, they attract short-term investors addicted to leverage, unlike the spot market where there are many hodlers.

The bottom line is simple: Bitcoin futures are riskier than investing directly in the market. It is therefore difficult to understand why the SEC favors one ETF that is much riskier over another.

