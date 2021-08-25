Grow your Ternoa CAPS and enjoy unique rewards with PancakeSwap

This article is written in partnership with Capsule Corp. (find out more)

CAPS liquidity pool on PancakeSwap

On June 22, Ternoa and its famous time capsules landed on PancakeSwap. At the same time, it marked the arrival of the CAPS token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Since that day, CAPS token holders have been able to generate income from their assets by taking advantage of a liquidity pool.

In the field of decentralized finance (DeFi), liquidity pools are token reserves locked in smart contracts, allowing cryptocurrency swap protocols, such as PancakeSwap, to function properly. This makes trading fluid and avoids significant price variations.

Through these programs, each user can become a liquidity provider by making their funds available. In return, he receives interest on the fees affixed to all transactions made on the pool.

At the time of writing, two months have passed since the launch of the WBNB / CAPS liquidity pool and a total of $ 740,000 has been stuck in the protocol.

A new special rewards program

Since the launch of Ternoa, the project ecosystem has continued to grow and the French start-up does not seem to want to stop there. This Monday, August 16, she decided to go the extra mile to attract new users by launching a reward program associated with her liquidity pool on PancakeSwap.

🚀 Ready, set, GO!

🥞 Limited time rewards program for WBNB / CAPS LP on @PancakeSwap is LIVE

👉 https://t.co/Rds7FiQfib

🎁 APR up to 4,000%, add 20k + CAPS liquidity to be eligible for our NFT & 3k CAPS airdrop #giveaway!

Program details: https://t.co/IexAOgqwzj

🍀 Good luck! pic.twitter.com/HfWSLEKN9v

– Ternoa (@Ternoa_) August 16, 2021

Concretely, what does it consist of? This is a limited time program, where liquidity providers are eligible to receive additional rewards in the form of NFTs or CAPS tokens.

This program is broken down into two levels of rewards:

A boost in APR

APRs correspond to the percentage of annualized income that a protocol offers to its users. In the case of Ternoa, the income generated by the pool has been greatly boosted through this rewards program. Currently, liquidity providers can earn annualized interest of around 222%.

In other words, if you place 1,000 euros of CAPS – or 13,650 CAPS at the current asset price (0.07362 euros according to CoinGecko) – on the PancakeSwap pool, you will receive 83 CAPS daily. This corresponds to an annual passive income of 2,220 euros.

However, the Ternoa team clarified that the RPA is bound to evolve over time. In addition, the program’s press release specifies that it “is for a limited period”, which implies that the interest rate could soon return to more usual levels.

A giveaway of NFT and CAPS tokens

The second level of rewards concerns users providing the pool with a minimum of 20,000 CAPS. At the current price of the token – 0.07362 euros – this corresponds to around 1450 euros.

Each day, an individual will be selected at random from among all eligible users to win an exclusive NFT as well as 3000 CAPS, or 220 euros. Once again, as this program is limited in time, only a small number of users will be able to take advantage of this offer and have the chance to win this one-time prize.

How to participate and receive rewards?

To participate, it’s very easy. By becoming a liquidity provider, that is, by placing your tokens in the WBNB / CAPS liquidity pool of PancakeSwap, you will be eligible to receive the rewards of this program.

How to benefit from boosted APR?

To do this, go to the liquidity pool page and click on the Add Liquidity button. If you’ve never used PancakeSwap, connect your favorite digital wallet to the protocol. Once done, select the amount of WBNB or CAPS you want to allocate.

In our case, we decided to place 0.45 WBNB (and therefore 2573 CAPS) in the liquidity pool. In order to perform the operation, it is necessary to validate the deposits of these tokens individually by clicking on Enable WBNB then Enable CAPS.

A summary of the transaction information can be found at the bottom of the screen. To validate the operation, all you have to do is click on Supply then Confirm Supply.

From that moment on, you are the liquidity provider for the pool in question and will therefore receive daily interest on your digital wallet. As stated in the previous paragraph, you will generate approximately 222% passive income from your share, as of this writing.

How to take advantage of the airdrop of CAPS tokens and unique NFTs?

Now, in order to participate in the random selection and earn the unique rewards that Ternoa gives out daily, a few more steps are required. As a reminder, the French start-up undertakes to distribute 3,000 CAPS tokens and a single NFT daily to the winner.

First of all, you will need to have a minimum of 20,000 CAPS in the liquidity pool to be eligible. If this is already your case, so much the better. Otherwise, repeat the procedure detailed above.

Next, Ternoa asks users to fill out a simple form, confirming their willingness to be among the lucky ones. It only asks for two pieces of information; your BSC address and your Ternoa wallet address.

Each day for a month, the Ternoa team will randomly select a unique winner from the submissions on the Google Form. The 3000 CAPS tokens will automatically be sent to the winner’s digital wallet. As for the NFT reward, it will be deposited on the Ternoa wallet.

There it’s done. The Ternoa rewards program has started and you are now one of the lucky ones to be able to take advantage of it. However, if you still have questions or experience other issues, the Ternoa support team is here to help.

