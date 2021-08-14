GTJAI Led Series B+ Financing of the LiDAR Manufacturer Innovusion

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) announced that the Group successfully led series B+ financing of the global leading LiDAR manufacturer Innovusion recently . Meanwhile, Shunwei Capital was the co-investor of the financing, while its existing investors, including NIO Capital, Temasek and Eight Roads (Fidelity Asia), also contributed to the financing. The proceeds will support the mass production and delivery of NIO ET7 LiDAR and self-developed technology innovation project which has been constantly focused and invested by Innovusion.

Ms. Qi Haiying, Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GTJAI, said: “LiDAR plays an important role in the development of new energy vehicle and its auto driving technology. The LiDAR technology passed testing phase will actively promote the rapid development of vehicle electrification and intellectualization and assist in the design and sales of new energy vehicle, forming a virtuous cycle. GTJAI has been devoting efforts in promoting green finance development and supporting real economy. With private equity’s deep understanding of upstream and downstream of new energy vehicle industry, we will fully utilize our advantage in resource and synergy between various business sectors to provide comprehensive support to the client in capital market and jointly boost Chinese smart vehicle and auto driving to the forefront of the world.”

GTJAI has been paying attention to the development of responsible investment and sustainable finance. Its private equity team has placed several investment projects in new energy industry, including AiHuiShou, Weineng and Plus.ai, and provided comprehensive financial services to corporate clients via synergy with investment banking business. Last year, GTJAI’s private equity team participated in the Series E financing of AiHuiShou (ATRenew), which made its debut on NYSE with the assistance from the Company’s equity capital market team in June this year.

About Innovusion

Founded in 2016, Innovusion has core R&D teams in Silicon Valley, USA and Suzhou, China. Innovusion’s long range image-grade LiDAR is a market leader in the autonomous driving industry. Products are also widely used in the field of vehicle-road collaboration, rail transit, intelligent highway and self-driving mining truck. The LiDAR designed for autonomous driving have been verified to pass the automotive grade. Currently, Innovusion LiDAR has been chosen as the standard configuration for NIO ET7 sedan. Relying on the advanced technologies and controllable costs, a number of leading companies in the field of vehicle-road collaboration, rail transit, intelligent highway and self-driving mining trucks are cooperating with Innovution.

About GTJAI Private Equity Investment Business

GTJAI strategically deployed private equity investment in 2020 and established the private equity investment department, which is responsible for screening, researching, and introducing private equity investment in scientific research and innovation and participating in strategic mergers and acquisitions. Due to technological innovation and structural economic changes, the AI, big data, biomedicine and other technologies and industries in China are at a turning point in explosive growth. The innovative investment market is huge, with high appreciation potential and high returns. GTJAI seizes the opportunities, macroscopically analyzes the sci-tech innovation, and carefully deploys them. The types of investment projects of the private equity investment department include (i) AI; (ii) automated driving + logistics; (iii) industrial Internet; and (iv) biomedicine and other fields.

About GTJAI

Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. It has also been included in FTSE4Good Index by London Stock Exchange of the United Kingdom. Based in Hong Kong, GTJAI provides diversified integrated financial services. Core business includes seven categories of brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and financing, financial products, market making and investments, which cover three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance service) and investment management. GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information about GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com