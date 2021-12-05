Hacker Steals $ 200 Million From BitMart Exchange

BitMart exchange loses $ 200 million

The $ 200 million hack was first exposed by Peckshield, a data analytics firm. The official announcement describes the event as a “large-scale security breach”.

Upon further study, Peckshield revealed a simultaneous hack of $ 96 million on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and $ 100 million on Ethereum (ETH).

The Shiba Inu token (SHIB) is at the top of the loot list. The hacker has seized 893.8 billion SHIB tokens, or approximately $ 33.4 million at the time of publication. Saitama (SAITAMA), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Akita Inu (AKITA) tokens are also among the cryptocurrencies that have been stolen from BitMart customers.

The hacker also stole tokens from the BSC worth $ 96 million. The hacker managed to steal 29.4 trillion of SAFEMOON or approximately 43.8 million dollars.

BitMart said the funds in these two addresses represent only a “small percentage of assets on Bitmart” and all other wallets are “safe and unharmed.” The exchange is still conducting a thorough security review and all withdrawals are on hold until further notice.

Transit of funds via Tornado Cash

The attacker used the decentralized exchange (DEX) 1Inch to convert all of the tokens to Ether. Then the ETHs were sent to the Tornado Cash mixer which will make their tracking more difficult. The diagram below shows the operations:

Diagram of the transfer of funds after the hack – Source: PeckShield

The Peckshield company noted that it was a simple game for pirates, a game in which they “transfer, swap, and wash.”

