HD Radio Receivers Launch in Freightliner Trucks

CALABASAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”) today announced that HD Radio™ technology, the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide, is expanding into the commercial truck category. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, HD Radio receivers will be available on the digital dash display of the Mercedes Benz Freightliner Cascadia commercial truck. Daimler Trucks North America is the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America.

“Always a trail-blazer focused on the driver experience, the Freightliner Cascadia will be the first commercial truck to fully implement HD Radio technology in its cab,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Connected Car. “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Daimler, offering commercial truck drivers the same great choices in in-vehicle infotainment that HD Radio technology provides in passenger vehicles. A positive listening experience is key to a more positive in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers, and this is what HD Radio technology provides.”

HD Radio technology is a digital broadcast system for AM and FM radio stations. It broadcasts a digital signal over traditional radio frequencies, allowing for up to three additional channels of new audio programming with crystal clear, static-free sound, as well as on-screen information such as: album art, station logos, song and artist info, traffic, weather and critical emergency alerts.

HD Radio technology is currently available from 40+ manufacturers across over 200 vehicle models and is currently in 75+ million vehicles. HD Radio receivers have achieved an estimated 85+ billion listening hours in cars since 2005 and over 95% of all Americans are able to receive an HD Radio signal, with 79% of all radio listening to stations broadcasting via HD Radio technology. HD Radio technology recently marked the 15th anniversary of its first deployment in a passenger vehicle and 10 years in Mexico with 200 HD Radio broadcast channels.

“Adding the commercial truck category to the over 75 million vehicles in which HD Radio receivers elevate the listening experience is another example of how the HD Radio technology continues to extend its footprint,” concluded Jury.

Building on 15 years of broadcast radio success and innovation, Xperi has developed a wide range of solutions designed to improve the in-vehicle experience in addition to the HD Radio technology. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. DTS AutoStage is built on the largest and deepest data set of broadcast and music metadata, and combines over the air broadcast with IP-delivered content for a robust, richer, more personalized in-cabin infotainment experience. DTS AutoStage system came to market in the Daimler MB User Experience (MBUX) in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Daimler Trucks North America is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Its portfolio of distinctive brands serves a multitude of industries and commercial vehicle applications.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

