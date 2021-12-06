he sacked more than 900 of his employees …. on Zoom

A few weeks before the end-of-year vacation, the CEO of an American mortgage company has just sacked more than 900 of his employees during a meeting on the Zoom platform, citing a lack of efficiency and poor performance. – below expectations.

According to the CNN news channel, Vishal Garg, chief executive officer of “Better.com,” sacked nearly 9% of his company’s workforce during a webinar on Zoom.

“If you are on this call (webinar), you are part of the group of unfortunate people who are thanked”, he launched during this meeting followed by CNN Business, adding, always to the address of the employees present: ” Your work here has ended with immediate effect ”.

According to the American media Garg was already involved in a controversy when he sent an email to the staff of the company in which he criticized the performance of his employees with words deemed “offensive”. The email was leaked by Forbes magazine.

For many observers, this decision paradoxically comes at a time when the phenomenon of the Great Resignation is gaining momentum in an America that is banking on a strong economic recovery to overcome the repercussions of the health crisis.

Last August, more than 4.3 million Americans stepped down, putting more pressure on an economy facing soaring inflation that is set to persist until 2022 and a recurring problem with supply chain disruptions.

Also, the wave of the “Great Resignation” did not spare the CEOs of companies, a large majority of which have decided to change course or to retire after a period of stress caused by two years of the pandemic.

A study by Heidrick & Struggles, a Chicago-based leadership and culture-shaping consulting firm, found that CEOs are not immune to the burnout and stress that have affected hundreds of millions of workers around the world since the start of the pandemic. Many of them have considered a new job or a new way of life, thus joining the “Big Quit” wave.

