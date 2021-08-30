He steals mining machines from friend and gets 3 years in prison

Russian stole € 18,000 worth of mining machines

On August 27, 2021, a 34-year-old Russian was found guilty of theft by the Zavolzhsky district prosecutor. The man, resident in Yaroslavl, stole machines for mining cryptocurrency. The prosecutor’s office report does not specify whether this is hardware intended for mining Bitcoin (BTC) or another digital currency.

“In February 2021, the convict, after entering his friend’s garage, stole computer equipment designed for the production of cryptocurrencies worth more than 1.6 million rubles,” explains the prosecutor’s office in a report published on August 27.

The loot therefore amounted to 22,000 US dollars, or 18,648 euros. Unfortunately for him, the thief was unable to use the stolen mining machines. In court, he admitted that he could not use the stolen material “due to a lack of relevant knowledge” on the subject.

Are mining farms a target for thieves?

The thief then resolved to return the mining equipment to his friend. Despite his turnaround, the Russian police were alerted. At the end of the trial, the man received a three-year suspended prison sentence.

However, the court granted a probationary period of 3 years. De facto, the person convicted by justice can avoid serving his sentence by respecting a series of conditions.

This is not the first time that criminals, driven by greed, have seized mining machines. In 2018, the owners of a mining farm in Quebec were molested and kidnapped by a gang of 5 kidnappers. The thieves have loaded dozens of graphics cards dedicated to mining aboard a truck.

Asked by the Quebec press at the material time, David Dubord, a cryptocurrency miner in the region, believed that mining farms have gradually become potential targets for criminals.

“Many are starting to think that we will have to hire security guards to monitor the facilities. We must avoid putting ourselves in the hot seat. If you show that you have a lot of graphics cards, it’s because you make a lot of money, so you expose yourself to this kind of thing, ”explained David Dubord in 2018.

This is all the more true in 2021 with the shortage of computer components hitting the entire electronics industry. In this context of chronic shortage, graphics cards, which notably allow the mining of Ether (ETH), have become rare commodities. Graphics cards designed by AMD or Nvidia are also selling at high prices on the second-hand market.

