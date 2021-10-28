heightened alert in northeast China

Chinese authorities have started to strengthen the alert in certain parts of the northeastern border, where a third city confined its inhabitants on Thursday, after the appearance of new Covid-19 contaminations.

After Ejin commune, on the border with Mongolia, Heihe, on the Russian border, on Thursday ordered its residents to stay at home except in an emergency, according to a statement from the town hall.

The city of 1.3 million people has called for the suspension of manufacturing and business operations in urban areas, except for essential ones.

Two other cities in Heilongjiang, Jixi and Mudanjiang, have pledged to enter a “pre-war” mode of high vigilance and strict surveillance, although no local infections have yet been reported in the past week. .

Nearly 6 million Chinese are now subject to containment measures, two days after a similar decision decreed in the large city of Lanzhou (4 million inhabitants), 1,700 km west of Beijing.

According to official data released Thursday, China reported 23 symptomatic cases transmitted locally on Wednesday, up from 50 the day before, bringing the total number of cases to 270 since October 17, when the current outbreak began.

Although the number of cases is small compared to many cases outside of China, the spread of the disease to more than a dozen provincial regions and the zero tolerance policy have forced local authorities to tighten restrictions.

As of October 23, 76% of China’s 1.41 billion people had received full doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

