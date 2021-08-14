Helbiz Celebrates First U.S. Listing of Micro-mobility Company by Ringing NASDAQ Opening Bell

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) (“Helbiz” or “the Company”), a global leader in micro-mobility, along with its employees, partners and investors, celebrated its position as the first U.S. publicly listed micro-mobility company by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell today. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Salvatore Palella, was joined at the podium with members of the Helbiz team to begin the trading day and commemorate the first trades in Helbiz stock.

On stage, the Helbiz team was flanked by examples of vehicles available to its customers in Europe and the U.S. Helbiz is differentiated by its variety of vehicles that suit a broad range of tastes and needs, while still ensuring safe, innovative and sustainable mobility. Furthermore, Helbiz is actively enhancing the modern urban lifestyle beyond mobility, as it ramps up new offerings in delivery, entertainment, financial services and more. All Helbiz services can be accessed conveniently on the Helbiz app, available on the iOS AppStore and Google Play stores.

Palella commented, “We are honored to ring the Opening Bell at NASDAQ. Our accomplishments would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our team members and the support of our partners. We are dedicating this day to them as we celebrate our debut as a publicly traded company.”

A webcast recording of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony is available on the investor section of Helbiz’ website at https://investors.helbiz.com/.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.