Helbiz to Compete in First International eSkootr Championship

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced it has entered the eSkootr Championship (eSC), the world’s first-ever international electric scooter racing series.

Helbiz will have three riders compete in the series with a new e-scooter model ‘eSkootr S1-X,’ specifically designed for the inner-city circuits by Ycom and Williams Advanced Engineering.

The eSC will welcome a diverse group of athletes from all over the world to compete against each other on special two-wheeled racing scooters that can go up to 60 miles per hour. The event will also provide attendees with a greater understanding of the rapidly growing micro-mobility sector. The eSC and Helbiz are bound by the shared goal to accelerate micro-mobility culture and technology, making the Company’s decision to enter the competition obvious.

As the first micro-mobility company to list on the Nasdaq last Friday, August 13 (HLBZ), Helbiz is preparing to compete in the new adrenaline-fueled sport that is scheduled to take place in cities all over the world starting in 2022. The Company will bring its core values of innovation, safety and sustainability to the championship.

“This is undoubtedly a time of strong growth and development for Helbiz,” said Emanuele Liatti, Chief Product Officer at Helbiz. “Just last week we became the first micro-mobility company to list on Nasdaq and have launched Helbiz One, our new ‘Made in Italy’ scooter designed by Pininfarina and the prototype of our first scooter intended for sale to consumers. Furthermore, we are thrilled to announce our participation in the high-level sport eSkootr Championship with another new special e-scooter model and a dedicated team, comparable to the Formula 1 scooters. This collaboration with eSC brings new opportunities to our company and will take us into a new adrenaline-fueled, exciting world.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Helbiz to eSC,” said Khalil Beschir, eSkootr Championship™ COO. “As a company, they share our passion to improve micro-mobility by providing safer and more sustainable urban transportation options. Helbiz is made up of an incredibly innovative and imaginative group of people who are prepared to think outside the box. We know this is the start of a great relationship and could move beyond micro-mobility to encompass media activities in the future. One of our main objectives is to help companies like Helbiz develop their e-scooters and provide the most advanced micro-mobility technologies for the consumer market. This partnership with Helbiz will enable us to work together and share learnings to provide micro-mobility solutions to a society searching for a smarter, cleaner tomorrow.”

About eSkootr Championship™

eSC is a brand-new category of sport with the championship’s first races taking place in 2022. It will be accessible to all and promote the use of sustainable micro-mobility transportation in urban areas. Riders will race a specially designed eSkootr the S1-X, which has been developed by Ycom and Williams Advanced Engineering and can reach speeds of 100 km/h, on specially designed inner-city circuits. For more information, please visit www.esc.live.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

