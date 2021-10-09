here are the causes of the failure

here are the causes of the failure

Facebook’s major network and messaging outage was caused by a “faulty configuration change” of its servers, which prevented its users from accessing the platform, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger on Monday for about seven hours, the report said. group in a statement.

“We apologize to those who have been affected,” added the group, potentially several billion people according to various cybersecurity experts.

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger suffered a massive outage, affecting tens of millions of users around the world, before being restored in the evening.

SL (with MAP)