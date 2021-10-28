Here are the next 8 cryptocurrency giants, according to the Nasdaq

The next kings of cryptocurrency, according to the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq publication comes on the occasion of a record month for Bitcoin (BTC), which for the first time exceeded $ 66,000. But altcoins were not left out, and some of them also went for a new all-time high.

Among the myriad of projects, which are the most likely to last, beyond the initial enthusiasm? The Nasdaq cites several cryptocurrencies, in no order of preference:

Celsius (CEL)

The Nasdaq list begins with the Celsius Passive Income Platform (CEL), which allows you to lend and borrow cryptocurrency. The latter has been talked about recently by increasing its valuation by + 2400% following a fundraising.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Sports and cryptocurrency enthusiasts couldn’t miss Chiliz. The platform makes it possible to exchange tokenized assets for various championships and teams. The company has won prestigious partnerships with Juventus in Turin, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond is a relatively new blockchain that makes use of “sharding” technology. This in order to focus on better scalability. It uses an original consensus mechanism, Secure Proof of Stake (SpoS), and can support decentralized applications.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin proposes to establish a decentralized storage system, which does not rely on a single entity. For this, its users can provide storage space, and thus be rewarded in cryptocurrency. Several billion gigabytes are currently being made available in this way.

Flow (FLOW)

The non-fungible token (NFT) sector is perhaps the one that has generated the most buzz in 2021, so it makes sense that a solution like Flow has gained attention. The project is a protocol that focuses on the development of applications and games, especially those that make use of NFTs. Flow is known to support large-scale projects, for example NBA Top Shot.

Solana (SOL)

The Solana blockchain is one of the most talked about “Ethereum killers” at the moment. It works thanks to a hybrid protocol that combines Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-History. It attacks the same areas as Ethereum, namely DeFi, NFTs and everything that comes under decentralized applications. Recently, Solana’s DeFi projects’ TVL hit a record high, and blockchain NFTs have started to gain attention.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain protocol that makes use of US dollar-backed stablecoins. The project aims to be an all-in-one infrastructure that tackles the field of decentralized finance. For this, it takes advantage of two tokens: the LUNA, which exists on its native blockchain, and the Terra USD (TUSD), which exists on Ethereum.

Waves (WAVES)

A little older than its comrades on the list, Project Waves has been talking about it for some time. It is a platform for creating and exchanging customizable tokens. It uses the Bitcoin blockchain to offer its users the opportunity to acquire their own cryptocurrencies.

The next cryptocurrency giants

Whether or not we agree with this Nasdaq list, it is undeniable that these are large-scale projects. This also shows an observable trend in recent months: projects based on altcoins have come to the fore. And unlike the period 2017-2018, it seems that the craze is not based solely on speculation. It remains to be seen which ones will stand out in the years to come.

