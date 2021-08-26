Here is the hottest city in Africa

Here is the hottest city in Africa

Kairouan was classified, Wednesday, the hottest city in Africa with a record temperature of 50 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (INM).

In a special bulletin, the INM noted that the governorate of Kairouan has not previously experienced a rise in temperatures to this level, indicating that the last temperature record of 48.1 degrees was recorded in August 1968.

According to the INM, the six hottest cities in Africa were Tunisian.

Internationally, the cities of Béja, Bizerte and Tunisia occupied 4th place in the ranking of the hottest cities, with a temperature of around 48.9 ° C.

According to the INM, temperature records were recorded in the cities of Bizerte (48.9 ° c), Tunis Carthage (48 ° c), Monastir (46.7 ° c) and Zaghouan (47.6 ° c)

Due to the increase in the use of air conditioners following the heat wave, Tunisia recorded a peak in electricity consumption of 4,434 megawatts, against a peak of 4,025 megawatts during the same period last year.

According to the director in charge of relations with the citizen at the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG), Mounir Ghabri, “a first peak of 4,327 megawatts has already been recorded on August 4”.

According to STEG, the period of peak electricity consumption lasts from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., which sometimes leads to sudden power cuts.

SL (with MAP)