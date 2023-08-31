Hollywood love stories: all of the celebrity engagements of 2023

Every year gives us many new things and, like every year, even in this 2023 the official engagements of the stars who said “yes” could not be missing. On social networks, many celebrities have shared happy images of their engagements. Let’s see which ones did so. The first couple is the one made up of actress Zooey Deschanel and TV personality Jonathan Scott, from Property Brothers. Scott proposed to Zooey, after two years of dating, during a family trip to Scotland. The two then shared a photo on social media with the caption ““Forever starts now!!!“. The second couple is formed by actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley (Elon Musk’s ex-wife), who got engaged after two years of dating. “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged” wrote Sangster on Instagram. “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” wrote Riley on X (Twitter). Even Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis will get married, as it was possible to understand from some of their Instagram Stories and from the comments of their closest friends.

All the Celebrities Who Said “Yes” in 2023

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, said yes to fashion designer Pinkus. “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together” she wrote on Instagram. Another couple is the one made up of actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who confirmed their boyfriend with a black and white photo with a ring in full view and with a phrase by Taylor Swift as a caption. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all”. Also singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their engagement. They did it in the music video for their song, “BESO”, from their first EP together, R&R.