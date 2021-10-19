huge success for the retro NFTs packs for the 2005/2006 season

On its website, NBA Top Shot unveiled the launch of a new pack of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) commemorating the historic moments of the 2005/2006 season.

The packs called “Run It Back 2005/2006” started on October 14th and attracted many investors throughout the weekend.

Indeed, according to Cryptoslam (a data analysis site) the trading volume of the platform increased from $ 829,000 to $ 4.5 million in just 24 hours.

The collection of NFTs features videos illustrating key moments from this season. The latter highlight legends such as LebronJames, Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady or Allen Iverson.

These packs were sold starting at $ 169 and include 3 levels ranging from Common to Legendary.

Like each edition offered by NBA Top Shot, the success was there since this new pack was sold at the rate of 7 purchases per minute.

7️⃣ per minute purchases. For the last 24 hours. ⏰

Over the past day, we’ve seen 9,921 purchases of Run It Back 2005-06 Moment ™ ️ Collectibles alone. 🔥

Find RIB Moments ➡️ https://t.co/fuCnRDcRJA pic.twitter.com/LcxNHsiwuE

– NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) October 17, 2021

Dapper Labs continues to grow

In addition to NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs wishes to continue its growth in the world of NFTs by diversifying into other areas.

First of all, it is interesting to remember that the company had already illustrated itself in this direction by offering a collection of NFTs focused on the highlights of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

In addition, in its quest for diversification, Dapper Labs recently signed a partnership with LaLiga to launch an NFTs platform focused on historic moments in the Spanish football league.

Thus, after having been the leader in the field of the NBA, the company Dapper Labs intends to impose itself in other sports.

About the Author: Anthony Bassetto