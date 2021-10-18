Ikea predicts supply problems until 2022

Swedish furniture giant Ikea will suffer for much of 2022 from supply problems weighing on its business, the group’s parent holding company, Inter Ikea, said on Thursday.

“Keeping the Ikea stores and warehouses open has been difficult. During fiscal year 2021, we observed a substantial drop in the availability of products, ”she said in her activity report for the period from September 2020 to August 2021.

“This will continue for a long time to come in fiscal year 2022,” predicted Inter Ikea. In total, Ikea stores recorded sales of 41.9 billion euros during their financial year. This is a rebound of 6% compared to the previous year, when sales fell to 39.6 billion due in particular to store closings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1943 in southern Sweden, the group is not listed on the stock exchange and is therefore not obliged to disclose its financial statement. However, he started publishing some results in 2010.