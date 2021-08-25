IMF suspends aid to Afghanistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday announced that it had suspended aid to Afghanistan, citing the absence of an internationally recognized government in the country.

“As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the opinions of the international community. There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding the recognition of a government in Afghanistan, resulting in the country not being able to access the Special Drawing Three (SDR) or other resources of the government. IMF, ”said a spokesperson for the Washington-based institution.

According to US media, this decision comes the day after pressure from the United States to block the sending of IMF aid to Afghanistan which was scheduled for next week.

A dozen elected Congressmen wrote on Tuesday to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking her to block the allocation by the IMF of “half a billion dollars” of SDRs to Afghanistan which fell under control of the Taliban.

