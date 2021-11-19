increase in new cases worldwide (WHO)

More than 3 million people contracted the novel coronavirus worldwide last week, a slight increase of 3% from the previous week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

“More than 3 million people contracted the new coronavirus in the world between October 25 and 31, more than 50,000 people died”, specifies the WHO in its weekly epidemiological bulletin.

The number of new cases has increased by 3% and the number of deaths by 8% compared to the previous week.

“During the week of October 25-31, 2021, a slight upward trend in new weekly cases was observed, with just over 3 million new cases reported,” the World Health Agency said. UN

According to the figures in the bulletin, this is exactly a total of 50,477 deaths linked to Covid-19 and 3,021,634 new cases recorded worldwide from October 25 to 31.

The largest declines in new infections were reported in the Eastern Mediterranean region (minus 12%), followed by the Southeast Asia and Africa regions (-9% each).

At the same time, the Americas reported a 3% increase and the Western Pacific – a 2% increase. But it was Europe which recorded the largest increase. The European continent has confirmed the trends observed in recent weeks.

Europe reported a 6% increase in weekly new cases compared to the previous week, with nearly 1.8 million new cases and 24,000 new deaths reported this week. “These are regional case rates similar to those reported in December 2020,” said the WHO.

More globally, the largest number of new cases were reported to WHO by the United States (528,455), the United Kingdom (285,028), Russia (272,147), Turkey (182,027) and Ukraine ( 152,897).

In the past 24 hours, the world organization has been informed of 347,703 cases and 5,981 deaths. A total of 246,951,274 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 5,004,855 deaths, have been reported to WHO.

As of November 1, 2021, a total of 6,893,866,617 doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide.

SL (with MAP)