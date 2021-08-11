India rushes to help stranded The landslide buried several cars in the hills. dozens of deaths

India rushes to help stranded – Aug 11, AFP and India Today reported that a landslide buried vehicles on a highway in the hills of Kinnon City. Himachal Pradesh north india At least 10 people were killed, and it is estimated that 25-30 were still trapped beneath a pile of rock and mud that had collapsed.

Landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur hits a bus and a truck, several feared trapped. ITBP team rushed for rescue ops. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/J2dJrHWFkT

— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 11, 2021

More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary forces, said police said. Was sent to clear the scene by using 4 loaders and 10 ambulances around transporting the injured to the hospital. 14 people are currently rescued from buses, trucks and cars that have been swept away by mud and rocks.

Television stations broadcast wrecked trucks and cars, and half of them were in piles of rocks and mud, as well as rubble and wood strewn on the roads.

The landslide was caused by heavy rainfall in recent weeks in Himachal Pradesh. It is 600 kilometers north of New Delhi, which occurs during the monsoon season between July and September each year. until the soil and rock collapsed and finally collapsed

Previously, in Aug. Around 150 people have been killed in landslides and floods in Maharashtra. in the west of the country

