Innovusion Raises $66 Million in Series B Plus Financing to Accelerate the Global Adoption of Autonomous Transportation

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovusion, a global leader in the design and development of image-grade LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, has successfully raised $66 million USD in Series B Plus financing. The round was led by Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund (GTJAI) with participation from Shunwei Capital. Existing investors Nio Capital, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and Temasek also participated in the round.

Having been recognized for efficient, safe, and cost-effective LiDAR solutions, Innovusion will use the new infusion of capital to increase the production capabilities of its automotive-grade LiDARs, expand their global footprint, and further broaden its research and development efforts to promote the widespread adoption of LiDAR technology across autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, and high-speed rail transit systems.

“LiDAR is an essential technology enabling the development and global adoption of new autonomous vehicles. As more LiDAR companies enter the market and the technology develops, we will start to see a loop forming: mass-production leading to exponential market development, better design and new vehicle sales,” said Yuen Chiu, head of Private Equity at Guotai Junan International. “Mr. Junwei Bao’s extensive LiDAR expertise has garnered the cooperation of many OEM industry giants, such as NIO, where Innovusion is providing LiDARs for their flagship autonomous sedan, the ET7. Guotai Junan International has extensive knowledge of the new energy vehicle industry, upstream and downstream supply chain, and we will utilise our resources, advantages and capital market knowledge in support of Innovusion. At the same time, we hope that our efforts can jointly bring China’s smart cars and autonomous driving technology to the global forefront.”

Research conducted by Fortune Business Insights anticipates the global LiDAR market to reach $6.71 billion USD by 2026. The report shows the global market was worth $1.32 billion USD in 2018.

“At present, automakers like NIO (NYSE:NIO), Xpeng, and Volvo are embracing LiDARs for their autonomous vehicles. The continuous development of high-level technology and reduction of costs will ramp up ‘on-the-car’ penetration rate within the autonomous vehicle industry and enhance the driving experience,” said Tuck Lye Koh, Founding Partner and CEO of Shunwei Capital. “The Shunwei team has long been concerned about the automotive industry supply chain opportunities. We recognize that Innovusion will help the industry develop and create long-term value with excellent technology and stable product performance.”

“With the recognition of the industry, the continued support from our existing investors, the trust from our new investors, the passion and strong technical strengths of our team, we are very confident that we can successfully build the world’s leading high-performance LiDAR supply chain system, contributing to the future growth of autonomous vehicles,” said Junwei Bao, CEO of Innovusion. “At the same time, we will continue to heavily invest in R&D to provide products and solutions suitable for different scenarios for future mobility. It is a great honor to have such great partners around the world who believe in us and share our vision. After several months of accelerated product progression, the B Plus round of financing will further turbocharge our growth plan.”

Since 2018, Innovusion has released four products with unique use cases. Its recent $64 millions Series B raise alongside Series B Plus financing will catapult product development and the growth of autonomous transportation.

About Innovusion

Innovusion was founded in 2016 and has core development teams in Sunnyvale, California and Suzhou, China. It is the world’s leader in image-quality, long-range LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor systems for autonomous driving markets. It successfully concluded its $64 million Series B round in April 2021 funded by Temasek, BAI Capital, and Joy Capital with participation from existing investors NIO Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, and F-Prime Capital. Please visit us on the web at www.innovusion.com.

About Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund

​​Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. It has also been included in the FTSE4Good Index by the London Stock Exchange of the UK. Based in Hong Kong, GTJAI provides diversified integrated financial services. Core business includes seven categories of brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and financing, financial products, market making and investments, which cover three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance service) and investment management. GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2 ” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry.

In 2020, GTJAI launched its private equity division known as Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund, which is responsible for screening, researching and leading private equity investment in the field of innovative technology and participating in strategic mergers & acquisitions.

For more information about GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com

About Shunwei Capital

Shunwei Capital is a premier venture capital firm specializing in early to growth stage investments in disruptive business models. We invest in mobile Internet, Internet+, consumer IoT, smart manufacturing, deep technology and rural Internet. Shunwei’s investment portfolio comprises Xiaomi, 17zuoye, Meicai, iQiyi, NIO, Ninebot, Huolala, ShareChat, and other premium companies in China and internationally. We strive to work with founders to fulfill their dreams and build great companies.

Shunwei Capital was founded in 2011 by Jun Lei and Tuck Lye Koh. Today, Shunwei Capital manages over US$3 billion in funds under management. Our investors include globally renowned sovereign wealth funds, fund of funds, university endowment funds and family offices.