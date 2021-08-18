Insight LiDAR Adds Former Microsoft Exec To Management Team

LAFAYETTE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology company Insight LiDAR (www.insightlidar.com) today announced that Keith Kegley is joining its management team in the newly created position of Director of Strategy.

Kegley is an established leader in the technology space with roots at Microsoft, where he ran multiple very high volume hardware and software teams. He brings a wealth of hardware, software and electronics experience to Insight LiDAR’s executive team. In addition, Kegley’s background as an angel investor in multiple different AV sensing modalities brings deep experience in forging strong strategic and financial partnerships.

In this role Kegley will be responsible for creating and driving company direction around key partnerships, funding and high-volume growth strategy. Kegley’s experience at Microsoft in bringing technology to mass scale is critical as Insight LiDAR scales its Ultra-High Resolution FMCW LiDAR platform for autonomous vehicle applications.

Kegley has been involved with the company since 2016 as an advisor and investor.

“Keith’s input provides a unique perspective to our strategy discussions, as it is shaped by his practical experience in scaling a variety of exciting technologies during his career,” said Michael Minneman, CEO of Insight LiDAR. “As we launch the very high volumes required by the autonomous and passenger vehicle markets, having Keith on our team bolsters the expertise to realize our sub-$200 cost of goods.”

To win amongst this crowded space we believe that getting to market with the necessary performance below a critical price threshold is what it will take to win in LiDAR,” added Kegley. “Our mix of FMCW, high resolution and manufacturability at scale is crucial. As an investor and adviser, I’ve been fortunate to watch this team grow its business from the exciting early stages of innovation to a solid product offering that captures the market’s attention and enthusiasm. I am impressed, not only with the company’s world-class product technology but also with the team bringing it to launch. The product’s performance advantages provide OEMs with the ability to dramatically improve autonomous vehicle and ADAS performance and safety, and I’m thrilled to help this team realize that tremendous opportunity.”

Insight LiDAR is developing next-generation, long-range FMCW LiDAR for autonomous vehicles. Its solution is characterized by its Ultra High-Resolution capability, which performs 4-64x better than competitors, along with its compact size and cost advantages driven by its true solid-state fast-axis scan. In addition, Insight LiDAR’s solution drives further cost savings over existing solutions as its chip-scale solution scales dramatically with volume.

Further information about Insight LiDAR’s Digital Coherent LiDAR™ is available at www.insightlidar.com. Direct inquiries to the company can be made through info@insightlidar.com or at +1 (303) 604-5160.

About Insight LiDAR

Insight LiDAR, launched in 2016, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Photonic Solutions, based in Boulder, CO. Insight Photonic Solutions is an award-winning, global leader in fast scan, swept wavelength laser technology. Its products are proven in the field in applications ranging from biomedical imaging to semiconductor manufacturing to material processing.