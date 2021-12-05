Interview scheduled between Biden and Putin

The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to meet by videoconference on Tuesday, a much-anticipated exchange at the height of tensions between Moscow and Western countries linked to Ukraine.

“We confirm” that this interview will take place on Tuesday, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Interfax news agency. The announcement of this interview, which Moscow and Washington have been preparing for several days, comes in a context of strong tensions between Russia and Western countries, which accuse it of preparing an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Kiev and its allies accuse Russia in particular of having massed troops and tanks on its border in anticipation of an attack.

Moscow has several times denied any bellicose tendency and accused Western countries of increasing “provocations”, in particular by carrying out military exercises in the Black Sea, a space that Russia considers to be its home ground.

In this tense climate, Mr. Biden said on Friday that the United States was preparing a “package of initiatives” to make it “very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to do what people fear he is doing”.

To ease tensions, Moscow is calling for “security guarantees” and in particular the assurance that NATO will not continue to expand eastward, in particular with Ukraine joining.

Kiev, for its part, categorically refuses to abandon such a membership project, formally on the table since 2008, but remained in limbo.