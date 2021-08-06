Iran: Brahim Raisi, the new extreme conservative president, nicknamed “The Slaughterer of Tehran”.

Ibrahim Raisi, former Chief Justice of Iran’s Supreme Court Close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei won the presidential election in June 2021 and took office on 5 Aug.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

This extremely conservative 60-year-old Position yourself as the most suitable person to tackle corruption. Solve the economic problems facing the country under the leadership of President Hassan Rouhani.

However, many Iranians and human rights activists have tried to point to allegations of his involvement in the massacre. Political prisoners in the 1980s

EPA

Raisi was born in 1960 in Mashhad, the second largest city and home to the most sacred Shiite worship in the country. His father, a religious leader, died when he was five, and Raisi followed in his footsteps by attending a religious school in Gum when he was 15, wearing a black Shia traditional turban. which is believed to be a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad

when I was a student Raisi joins protests against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, backed by the Western world. and was overthrown by a revolutionary republic led by Ayatollah Khomeini, the first supreme leader.

after the revolution Raice joins the judiciary. He served as a prosecutor in several cities and was trained by Ayatollah Khamenei, who became president in 1981.

Raisi became an assistant prosecutor in Tehran when he was just 25 years old. He was assigned to one of four judges who made a secret judgment in 1988 that became known as “Death Committee”

This panel of judges has reconsidered the cases of political inmates who are currently serving their sentences. Most of these inmates are members of a leftist group called Mujahedin-e Khalq or the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran

Although it is unclear how many people were sentenced to death. But human rights groups say about 5,000 men and women were executed and buried anonymously as crimes against humanity.

The governing body did not deny that the execution did not take place. But it did not disclose the details and the legality of each case.

Rice denies time and time again that he did not play a role in the execution. But it also said what happened was justified by a “fatwa” or religious ruling by the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

Five years ago, there was a tape recording of a 1988 conversation between several judiciary Raisi. And Ayatollah Hussein Ali Montazeri, then aide to the Supreme Leader, was leaked. A year later, Montaceri was dropped from Khomeini’s successor. And when Khomeini died, Ayatollah Khamenei became the supreme leader of Iran.

Anadolu Agency Raisi (4th from left) will take over from Rouhani sitting on his left. He is close to Ayatollah Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran. who is sitting on a chair

Raisi then became a prosecutor for Tehran. Before becoming the head of the State Inspectorate and Assistant Chief of the Supreme Court He became Iran’s attorney general in 2014, two years later. Khamenei appointed him overseer of Astan-e Quds-e Razavi, Iran’s richest and most important religious foundation.

He surprised many by running for president in 2017, but lost to Rouhani. He received 57% of the vote while taking second place at 38%. Rouhani was criticized for not addressing corruption enough while serving as the Assistant Chief of the Supreme Court.

The defeat, however, had no consequence as Khamenei eventually appointed him the head of the Supreme Court. and the week after He was elected Assistant to the President of the Assembly of Experts, which had the power to elect supreme leaders.

AFP Commemoration ceremony for the 1988 executions of political prisoners held in Paris in 2019

as the Head of the Supreme Court Judiciary Rizi reforms have resulted in fewer death sentences for drug-related crimes, but Iran remains the world’s second-largest executioner after China. And the judiciary went ahead with the security side. in cracking down on dissent and prosecuting several Iranians holding dual citizenship. or a person holding a permanent residence permit in the country charged with being a spy

In 2019, President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Rize, accusing him of human rights abuses. from the execution of people accused of committing crimes when they were young and its involvement in a violent crackdown on those who protested the results of the 2009 election.

AFP Raici received 16 million votes in 2017 but lost to Rouhani.

He announced during his candidacy for the presidency this year that “Come as an independent person from any side that will make a difference. in the administration of the country fight poverty, corruption, shame and discrimination.”

However, the election has been questioned as the Guardian Council has disqualified several moderate and reform-minded candidates. Critics have urged the public to boycott the election because it viewed it as a plot for Raisi. Win the election without a close competitor.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Rize is the Assistant to the President of the Assembly of Experts, which has the power to elect supreme leaders.

He eventually won the election with 62 percent of the vote, but had the lowest turnout, less than 49%, the lowest since the 1979 revolution.

Not a lot of personal information is known about him. His wife Jamileh teaches at Tehran’s Shaheed Bhte University, he has two daughters, and his father-in-law leads the radical Friday prayers. in the city of Mashhad

……..

BBC Thai news published on the website News Sod is a collaboration of two news organizations.