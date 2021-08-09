Iran’s “New Hai”, with more than 40,000 cases and nearly 600 deaths.

Covid: On August 9, AFP reported the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Iran’s daily New Hai crosses 40,000 at 40,808 in the past 24 hours. And New High’s death toll surpassed 500 at 588, breaking record daily infections and deaths for the second day in a row.

While the death toll across the country has risen to 4,199,537, the total number of deaths has risen to 94,603. The country’s COVID numbers underestimate the death toll.

Iran is also the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic. with the increase in the number of covid infections since June Which officials have warned is the fifth wave of outbreaks from an easily infected delta strain from India.

Nader Tawakoli, deputy head of the Tehran-based coronavirus task force, said the Iranian capital With a population of more than 8 million, it faces the country’s highest numbers of deaths, infections and hospitalizations.

“We will see an increase in deaths in the coming days. We have no idea when we will reach the top of this fifth wave,” Tawacoli said, adding: The capital’s hospitals and emergency wards are overburdened.

Iran hopes for vaccination to help tackle health crisis But the February vaccination campaign was running much later than the authorities had planned.

Iran says it is trying to import vaccines for its 83 million people amid the impact of US sanctions. Transferring money abroad is therefore difficult.

Iran’s Health Ministry said More than 13 million Iranians have received the first dose of the vaccine, but only 3.7 million have received the second dose. and more than half of the 448 counties in Iran. including Tehran Listed as the “red” area, the country’s highest risk level.

The red area, where all trade activities must be closed except for essentials such as grocery stores and pharmacies, but department stores and small retailers in northern and central Tehran remain closed.

Iran has avoided full-scale lockdown measures on its population. but using lighter measures such as a temporary travel ban and business closure

Iran’s latest austerity measures came into force in late July. The government shut down government offices and banks in Tehran and the neighboring province of Alborz for six days.